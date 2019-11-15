November 23, 2019

WICHITA AREA

5th Annual FEZtival of Trees – 2019 Midian Shrine, 130 N. Topeka Ave. Final two days. Saturday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stroll through dozens of beautiful and very imaginative Christmas trees during this 5th annual holiday treat. Check out the amazing gift baskets. Shop for sweets and holiday gifts, bid on trees and baskets. Enjoy an old-fashioned cast iron waffle breakfast on both Saturdays starting at 9 a.m.. Santa will be available for selfies. Admission: $5; Children 10 & under free.

A Tuna Christmas Roxy’s Downtown, 412 1/2 E Douglas. Show runs through Dec. 22. Jaston Williams has crafted an affectionate comment on small-town, Southern life and attitudes while producing withering satire of the same. Centering on the town’s annual Christmas Yard Display Contest, a “Christmas Phantom” threatens to throw the contest into turmoil. Two men play the entire cast of over 20 eccentric characters of multiple genders and various ages. Rated PG. Check website for hours and ticket prices.

A Very Special Crown Christmas Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E. Douglas. Various dates and times through Dec. 28. The Crown Uptown is once again producing theatre in Wichita. An evening that promises you a bountiful buffet, belly laughs and beautiful holiday music, featuring some of the most talented performers in this area. Call 316.612.7696 for reservations.

Is Jack Frost Nipping at Your Hose? Or… Christmas at the Firehouse Mosley Street Melodrama, 234 N. Mosley St. Runs through Dec.28. Show times vary. Some are already sold out. Laugh until it hurts with a raucous and rowdy melodrama followed by a musical comedy revue filled with singing, dancing and comedy sketches. Ticket prices vary. Click on link to learn more.

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker in Wichita Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway. 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Enjoy this holiday classic with the family. Click the link for ticket information.

Mystery at the Country Music Jamboree Prairie Pines, 4055 N. Tyler Rd. Various dates through Dec. 23. 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Enjoy an interactive, high-energy “whodunnit” and a delicious holiday meal. Cost: $35.95. Click on the link for ticket information.

Watson’s Christmas Express OJ Watson Park, 3022 S McLean Blvd. Late afternoon and evenings. Multiple dates through Dec. 28. The fun begins with a reading of “The Polar Express” and is followed by a craft and train ride to visit the North Pole. Enjoy s’mores and hot chocolate at the campfire circle, while singing holiday songs. Kids are encouraged to wear pajamas. An adult must also attend and register. This event is for ages 2 and older. $16 registration per person. Click on the link to learn more or call the park at 316-529-9940.

Elsewhere in Kansas

BALDWIN CITY – The Polar Express™ Train Ride Midland Railway, 1515 High Street, Baldwin City. Various times and dates through Dec. 28. This one-hour train ride to the “North Pole” features the reading of the book, music, hot chocolate and a cookie served by dancing chefs, Santa, caroling, and the gift of a silver sleigh bell. Click on the link for times and prices.

DODGE CITY – Welcome to My Table – The 17th Annual Holiday Table Event Depot Theater, 201 E Wyatt Earp Blvd. Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday 1 pm. – 4 p.m. A Depot Theater Guild event featuring a festive array of over 25 table settings. Shop the boutique for homemade items, candles, pies, cookies and pecans. Click the link to learn more.

DOUGLASS – 33rd Annual Christmas Around Town 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. This day is much more than a shopping event. It includes a breakfast, raffles, bake sales, Hobo Happenings Car Show, chicken and noodle feed, pictures with Santa Claus, and more. Click on the link to find the schedule of events.

HUTCHINSON – Christmas in the Foothills Kansas State Fair Domestic Arts Building. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. More than 60 area crafters bring their unique handmade items to help you start or finish your Christmas shopping. Admission: Free.

HUTCHINSON – Downtown Christmas Parade Ave B to 12th St on Main, Main Street from Avenue B to 12th. 10 a.m.

WINFIELD – Isle of Lights Island Park, 200 N. Main St.. Open nightly 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. until Dec. 30. One of the best Christmas light displays in the nation. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.