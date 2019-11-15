November 24, 2019

WICHITA AREA

5th Annual FEZtival of Trees – 2019 Midian Shrine, 130 N. Topeka Ave. Final day. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stroll through dozens of beautiful and very imaginative Christmas trees during this 5th annual holiday treat. Check out the amazing gift baskets. Shop for sweets and holiday gifts, bid on trees and baskets. Enjoy an old-fashioned cast iron waffle breakfast on both Saturdays starting at 9 a.m.. Santa will be available for selfies. Admission: $5; Children 10 & under free.

A Tuna Christmas Roxy’s Downtown, 412 1/2 E Douglas. Show runs through Dec. 22. Jaston Williams has crafted an affectionate comment on small-town, Southern life and attitudes while producing withering satire of the same. Centering on the town’s annual Christmas Yard Display Contest, a “Christmas Phantom” threatens to throw the contest into turmoil. Two men play the entire cast of over 20 eccentric characters of multiple genders and various ages. Rated PG. Check website for hours and ticket prices.

Bradley Fair Lights of Love Tree Lighting and Carriage Rides Bradley Fair at Wilson Estates, Rock Road and 21st Street. The carriage rides run from 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. and are free on a first come, first serve basis. They will pause the rides during the lighting ceremony of the 35-foot Christmas tree on Bradley Fair Plaza at 5:45 p.m. It benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities Wichita. Santa and his reindeer will be on hand to help light the tree and will be available for photos.

Elsewhere in Kansas

BALDWIN CITY – The Polar Express™ Train Ride Midland Railway, 1515 High Street. Various times and dates through Dec. 28. This one-hour train ride to the “North Pole” the reading of the book, music, hot chocolate and a cookie served by dancing chefs, Santa, caroling, and the gift of a silver sleigh bell. Click on the link for times and prices.

DODGE CITY – Welcome to My Table – The 17th Annual Holiday Table Event Depot Theater, 201 E Wyatt Earp Blvd. 1 pm. – 4 p.m. A Depot Theater Guild event featuring a festive array of over 25 table settings. Shop the boutique for homemade items, candles, pies, cookies and pecans. Click the link to learn more.

WINFIELD – Isle of Lights Island Park, 200 N. Main St. Open nightly 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. until Dec. 30. One of the best Christmas light displays in the nation. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.