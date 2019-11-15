November 27, 2019

WICHITA AREA

A Burro’s Tale – Story Time The Keeper of the Plains, 650 N. Seneca St., Wichita. Join author P.J. Day and his burro Pedro as he reads his book “A Burro’s Tale” at the Keeper of the Plains. The story is of a young burro coming of age during the time of the first Christmas. All ages are encouraged to attend this free story time and meet the real life burro. The first 50 children in attendance will receive a complimentary copy of “A Burro’s Tale”. In the event of inclement weather the event will be moved inside the Mid-America All-Indian Center, 650 N Seneca St.

Elsewhere in Kansas

BELOIT – Chautauqua Isle of Lights Chautauqua Park. Every night through Dec. 31. Fridays and Saturdays: 6:00 – 10:00, other days: 6:00 – 9:00. The roadway circling the park is lined with lights and more than 70 Christmas displays. Categories range from Religious to Winter Wonderland, Patriotism to Toy Land. Some of the displays are humorous while others are thought-provoking. There is no charge, but a donation box is available. On Dec. 7 there will be wagon rides through the park. On Dec. 8, visitors will be allowed to walk through the park at 5:30.

WINFIELD – Isle of Lights Island Park, 200 N. Main St. Open nightly 6:00 – 10:00. until Dec. 30. One of the best Christmas light displays in the nation. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.