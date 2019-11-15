November 28, 2019

WICHITA AREA

2019 The Arc’s Lights Douglas Ave at St Paul St (between Meridian and West St), through Dec. 28. Popular family event begins Thanksgiving evening, 5:30 – 9:00. Enjoy new displays and long-time favorites like the magnificent Tunnel of Lights among more than 1 million dazzling lights. This is The Arc’s signature fundraising event to help provide life-changing programs for youth and adults with developmental disabilities in our community. Admission on first night is free, but donations to The Arc accepted. Click link for hours and costs of other nights.

C.L.A.U.S. Inc. “Christ Living Among Us” North Pole Express Substation, 1841 S. Glenn, Wichita. ​Our mission continues to bring the reasons for the season to children of all ages.

Elsewhere in Kansas

BELOIT – Chautauqua Isle of Lights Chautauqua Park. Every night through Dec. 31. Fridays and Saturdays: 6:00 – 10:00, other days: 6:00 – 9:00. The roadway circling the park is lined with lights and more than 70 Christmas displays. Categories range from Religious to Winter Wonderland, Patriotism to Toy Land. Some of the displays are humorous while others are thought-provoking. There is no charge, but a donation box is available. On Dec. 7 there will be wagon rides through the park. On Dec. 8, visitors will be allowed to walk through the park at 5:30.

EL DORADO – Gobble Wobble 5K 145 N Main. 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Join your family and friends as they participate in the Gobble Wobble 5K on Thanksgiving Day! The fun run will start and finish at the El Dorado YMCA. Strollers are allowed. For the safety of all participants, all strollers must line up in the back of the starting pack. Click the link to learn more.

WINFIELD – Isle of Lights Island Park, 200 N. Main St. Open nightly 6:00 – 10:00. until Dec. 30. One of the best Christmas light displays in the nation. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.