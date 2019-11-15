November 29, 2019

WICHITA AREA

2019 The Arc’s Lights Douglas Ave at St Paul St (between Meridian and West St), through Dec. 28. Tonight from 5:30 – 10:00. Santa will be available for visits from 5:30 – 8:30. Enjoy new displays and long-time favorites like the magnificent Tunnel of Lights among more than 1 million dazzling lights. This is The Arc’s signature fundraising event to help provide life-changing programs for youth and adults with developmental disabilities in our community. Admission only charged on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: $10 a carload. Click on the link for discount option and for hours on other nights.

A Tuna Christmas Roxy’s Downtown, 412 1/2 E Douglas. Show runs through Dec. 22. Jaston Williams has crafted an affectionate comment on small-town, Southern life and attitudes while producing withering satire of the same. Centering on the town’s annual Christmas Yard Display Contest, a “Christmas Phantom” threatens to throw the contest into turmoil. Two men play the entire cast of over 20 eccentric characters of multiple genders and various ages. Rated PG. Check website for hours and ticket prices.

A Very Special Crown Christmas Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E. Douglas. Various dates and times through Dec. 28. The Crown Uptown is once again producing theatre in Wichita. An evening that promises you a bountiful buffet, belly laughs and beautiful holiday music, featuring some of the most talented performers in this area. Call 316.612.7696 for reservations.

Carriage Rides in Old Town Square 2nd and Mead Street. 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Free. Enjoy a carriage ride through Old Town Square with friends and family. Gaze upon the beautiful holiday tree and lighting displays as you enjoy an evening in the entertainment district. Other dates: Dec 6, 13, and 20.

C.L.A.U.S. Inc. “Christ Living Among Us” North Pole Express Substation, 1841 S. Glenn, Wichita. ​Our mission continues to bring the reasons for the season to children of all ages.

Holly Jolly Jurassic Holiday 2019 Field Station: Dinosaurs, 2999 N. Rock Road, Derby. Various dates and times through Dec. 31. Admission: $10 per person. Members and those 2 & under get in free. The Field Station transforms into a sparkling, Mesozoic Winter Wonderland with 44 life-sized dinosaurs wrapping gifts, decorating trees, and kissing under the mistletoe.

Illuminations Botanica 701 Amidon St. Runs nightly through Jan. 4. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hours are 5:30 – 9:30 on Friday and Saturday and 5:30 – 8:30 on Sundays through Thursdays. Wichita’s premier light display with more than 2 million lights, live music, carolers. Click the link for ticket prices and parking information.

Is Jack Frost Nipping at Your Hose? Or… Christmas at the Firehouse Mosley Street Melodrama, 234 N. Mosley St. Runs through Dec.28. Show times vary. Some are already sold out. Laugh until it hurts with a raucous and rowdy melodrama followed by a musical comedy revue filled with singing, dancing and comedy sketches. Ticket prices vary. Click on link to learn more.

Mystery at the Country Music Jamboree Prairie Pines, 4055 N. Tyler Rd. Various dates through Dec. 23. 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Enjoy an interactive, high-energy “whodunnit” and a delicious holiday meal. Cost: $35.95. Click on the link for ticket information.

Old Fashioned Christmas at Prairie Pines Christmas Tree Farm 4055 N. Tyler Rd. Through Dec. 15. Today is opening day with hours 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Santa arrives at 11 a.m. Free admission to enjoy carolers, treats for kids, free train rides for kids on select weekend hours, hot chocolate and cookies in store. Buy and cut down your own Christmas tree with your family or choose a pre-cut tree. Shop in the Old Barn Christmas Shop. Click on the link for other details.

Watson’s Christmas Express OJ Watson Park, 3022 S McLean Blvd. Late afternoon and evenings. Multiple dates through Dec. 28. The fun begins with a reading of “The Polar Express” and is followed by a craft and train ride to visit the North Pole. Enjoy s’mores and hot chocolate at the campfire circle, while singing holiday songs. Kids are encouraged to wear pajamas. An adult must also attend and register. This event is for ages 2 and older. $16 registration per person. Click on the link to learn more or call the park at 316-529-9940.

Winter Art Mania 2019 Wichita Art Museum, 1400 Museum Blvd. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Free admission and activities each day. Make and take art projects, family-friendly films, live music, gallery explorations. Food available for purchase in The Muse Cafe. Shop for gifts at the Museum Store.

Elsewhere in Kansas

BALDWIN CITY – The Polar Express™ Train Ride Midland Railway, 1515 High Street, Baldwin City. Various times and dates through Dec. 28. This one-hour train ride to the “North Pole” features the reading of the book, music, hot chocolate and a cookie served by dancing chefs, Santa, caroling, and the gift of a silver sleigh bell. Click on the link for times and prices.

BELOIT – Chautauqua Isle of Lights Chautauqua Park. Every night through Dec. 31. Fridays and Saturdays: 6:00 – 10:00, other days: 6:00 – 9:00. The roadway circling the park is lined with lights and more than 70 Christmas displays. Categories range from Religious to Winter Wonderland, Patriotism to Toy Land. Some of the displays are humorous while others are thought-provoking. There is no charge, but a donation box is available. On Dec. 7 there will be wagon rides through the park. On Dec. 8, visitors will be allowed to walk through the park at 5:30.

BENTON – A Cowboy Christmas with the Prairie Rose Rangers Prairie Rose Chuckwagon, 15231 SW Parallel St. 6:30 p.m. Bring the entire family and get into the spirit of Christmas with our own Prairie Rose Rangers. Gates open at 5:00, so come early and take a horse-drawn wagon ride (weather permitting,) watch a classic Christmas movie, or shop in the mercantile. Following the all-you-can-eat chuckwagon supper, you’ll be entertained by the Rangers and a special friend from the North Pole. Click the link for details.

CHASE COUNTY – A Chase County Country Christmas Two-day event. From 5:30 p.m – 8:00 p.m. – “Kids Night Before Christmas Out” begins with roasting hot dogs and marshmallows around a campfire at the Antique Caboose in Strong City. After the lighting of the caboose, head to 1900 Theater for popcorn, two short movies and toys. From 7:30 p.m.- 10:00 p.m. – everyone is invited to listen or join in on”Special 5th Friday Night ‘Grateful’ Music” at Prairie Pastimes in Cottonwood Falls.

HESSTON – Winter Luminary Walk Dyck Arboretum of the Plains, 177 W Hickory St. 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Advanced tickets $5 for adults, $2 for children ages 3-12. Click on link for details. Admission at the door will cost $1 extra.

JUNCTION CITY – Christmas Market and Parade JC Municipal Building, 7th & Jefferson St. Shop for gifts at the arts and crafts market from 1:00 p.m. – 5 p.m. The Christmas Parade begins at 5:30 at 6th and Washington, then Santa will turn on the lights in Heritage Park. Free.

LAWRENCE – Santa Rescue & Downtown Holiday Lighting Downtown Lawrence. 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The evening starts with live music at 9th and Massachusetts. The mayor will turn on the town’s holiday lights. Around 6:30, Santa will be on the rooftop of Weaver’s Department Store and will be rescued by firefighters. Once he’s on the ground, children will be able to talk to him.

OAKLEY – A Candy Christmas A full evening of events. Virtual Reality ride on Santa’s Sleigh 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., $5, outside the VFW, 317 Center Ave. Supper with Santa 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. inside the VFW, ages 6-10: $4, ages 11 and up: $7. Fabulous Light Parade, 7:00 p.m. at Front St. and Center Ave. Fireworks 8:00 p.m. at south end of Center Avenue. After the fireworks, enjoy a free movie, “The Polar Express,” free pop and popcorn at Palace Theatre. Parents can drop off kids at the theatre and then go shopping as stores will be open late.

TOWANDA – A Country Christmas Fulton Valley Farms, 5079 S. Fulton Road. 6:00 p.m. – 9 p.m. Fulton Valley Farms comes to life with thousands of Christmas lights, special appearances by Santa and his reindeer on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22. Admission: $5, free for children 3 and under.

WINFIELD – Isle of Lights Island Park, 200 N. Main St. Open nightly 6:00 – 10:00. until Dec. 30. One of the best Christmas light displays in the nation. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.