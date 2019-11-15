November 30, 2019

WICHITA AREA

2019 The Arc’s Lights Douglas Ave at St Paul St (between Meridian and West St), through Dec. 28. Tonight from 5:30 – 10:00. Santa will be available for visits from 5:30 – 8:30. Enjoy new displays and long-time favorites like the magnificent Tunnel of Lights among more than 1 million dazzling lights. This is The Arc’s signature fundraising event to help provide life-changing programs for youth and adults with developmental disabilities in our community. Admission only charged on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: $10 a carload. Click on the link for discount option and for hours on other nights.

A Tuna Christmas Roxy’s Downtown, 412 1/2 E Douglas. Show runs through Dec. 22. Jaston Williams has crafted an affectionate comment on small-town, Southern life and attitudes while producing withering satire of the same. Centering on the town’s annual Christmas Yard Display Contest, a “Christmas Phantom” threatens to throw the contest into turmoil. Two men play the entire cast of over 20 eccentric characters of multiple genders and various ages. Rated PG. Check website for hours and ticket prices.

C.L.A.U.S. Inc. “Christ Living Among Us” North Pole Express Substation, 1841 S. Glenn, Wichita. ​Our mission continues to bring the reasons for the season to children of all ages.

Holly Jolly Jurassic Holiday 2019 Field Station: Dinosaurs, 2999 N. Rock Road, Derby. Various dates and times through Dec. 31. Admission: $10 per person. Members and those 2 & under get in free. The Field Station transforms into a sparkling, Mesozoic Winter Wonderland with 44 life-sized dinosaurs wrapping gifts, decorating trees, and kissing under the mistletoe.

Illuminations Botanica 701 Amidon St. Runs nightly through Jan. 4. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hours are 5:30 – 9:30 on Friday and Saturday and 5:30 – 8:30 on Sundays through Thursdays. Wichita’s premier light display with more than 2 million lights, live music, carolers. Click the link for ticket prices and parking information.

Is Jack Frost Nipping at Your Hose? Or… Christmas at the Firehouse Mosley Street Melodrama, 234 N. Mosley St. Runs through Dec.28. Show times vary. Some are already sold out. Laugh until it hurts with a raucous and rowdy melodrama followed by a musical comedy revue filled with singing, dancing and comedy sketches. Ticket prices vary. Click on link to learn more.

Kansas in Miniature Holiday Show Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean Blvd. Runs through Dec. 31. Closed Mondays, except for Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. Closed Christmas Day. Soak up the sights and sounds of the holiday season as this popular exhibit is decked out for a 1950s holiday, complete with a Christmas parade and nostalgic music. Click the link for more information.

Let It Snow! A holiday music journey Exploration Place Dome Theater, 300 N. McLean Blvd. Show times through Dec. 31. Closed Mondays, except for Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. Closed Christmas Day. Enjoy this fun, family show featuring holiday images and scenes set to favorite Christmas songs from Frank Sinatra to the Muppets. Click the link for more information.

Mystery at the Country Music Jamboree Prairie Pines, 4055 N. Tyler Rd. Various dates through Dec. 23. 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Enjoy an interactive, high-energy “whodunnit” and a delicious holiday meal. Cost: $35.95. Click on the link for ticket information.

Old Fashioned Christmas at Prairie Pines Christmas Tree Farm 4055 N. Tyler Rd. Daily through Dec. 15. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. with Santa available 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday hours are noon – 5 p.m. with Santa available 1:00 – 4:00. Weekday hours are 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Free admission to enjoy carolers, treats for kids, free train rides for kids on select weekend hours, hot chocolate and cookies in store. Buy and cut down your own Christmas tree with your family or choose a pre-cut tree. Shop in the Old Barn Christmas Shop. Click on the link for other details.

Watson’s Christmas Express OJ Watson Park, 3022 S McLean Blvd. Late afternoon and evenings. Multiple dates through Dec. 28. The fun begins with a reading of “The Polar Express” and is followed by a craft and train ride to visit the North Pole. Enjoy s’mores and hot chocolate at the campfire circle, while singing holiday songs. Kids are encouraged to wear pajamas. An adult must also attend and register. This event is for ages 2 and older. $16 registration per person. Click on the link to learn more or call the park at 316-529-9940.

Winter Art Mania 2019 Wichita Art Museum, 1400 Museum Blvd. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Free admission and activities each day. Make and take art projects, family-friendly films, live music, gallery explorations. Food available for purchase in The Muse Cafe. Shop for gifts at the Museum Store.

Elsewhere in Kansas

ARKANSAS CITY – North Pole Kansas 500 S. Summit Street. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Open Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas. Santa will be on hand for visits from 2 – 5. Free admission.

BALDWIN CITY – The Polar Express™ Train Ride Midland Railway, 1515 High Street, Baldwin City. Various times and dates through Dec. 28. This one-hour train ride to the “North Pole” features the reading of the book, music, hot chocolate and a cookie served by dancing chefs, Santa, caroling, and the gift of a silver sleigh bell. Click on the link for times and prices.

BELOIT – Chautauqua Isle of Lights Chautauqua Park. Every night through Dec. 31. Fridays and Saturdays: 6:00 – 10:00, other days: 6:00 – 9:00. The roadway circling the park is lined with lights and more than 70 Christmas displays. Categories range from Religious to Winter Wonderland, Patriotism to Toy Land. Some of the displays are humorous while others are thought-provoking. There is no charge, but a donation box is available. On Dec. 7 there will be wagon rides through the park. On Dec. 8, visitors will be allowed to walk through the park at 5:30.

BENTON – Diamond W Wranglers Home for the Holidays Prairie Rose Chuckwagon, 15231 SW Parallel St. 6:30 p.m. By popular demand, the Diamond W Wranglers return to the Prairie Rose with their cowboy Christmas show. The Diamond W Wranglers began their journey 20 years ago at the Prairie Rose as the Prairie Rose Wranglers. Along the way, this award-winning cowboy band performed from coast to coast, including several appearances in Nashville and two sold-out performances at Carnegie Hall. They also took cowboy music to China and Germany. The Wranglers’ original bass player, Orin Friesen. $40. Click the link for details.

CHASE COUNTY – A Chase County Country Christmas Full day of events in both Cottonwood Falls and Strong City, 7 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Click on the link for the complete list.

HESSTON – Winter Luminary Walk Dyck Arboretum of the Plains, 177 W Hickory St. 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Advanced tickets $5 for adults, $2 for children ages 3-12. Click on link for details. Admission at the door will cost $1 extra.

TOWANDA – A Country Christmas Fulton Valley Farms, 5079 S. Fulton Road. 6:00 p.m. – 9 p.m. Fulton Valley Farms comes to life with thousands of Christmas lights, special appearances by Santa and his reindeer on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22. Admission: $5, free for children 3 and under.

WAKEENEY – 19th Annual Christmas Bazaar Trego County Fairgrounds, 116 N. 13th St. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free admission.

WAKEENEY – 69th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting 200 N. Main St. Events from 2:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. WaKeeney is known as the Christmas City of the High Plains. Events include a Virtual Reality Santa’s Sleigh Ride, a benefit soup supper at the VFW Hall, and Santa’s Downtown Workshop. The tree lighting and Santa’s arrival are scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Click the link for more details.

WINFIELD – Isle of Lights Island Park, 200 N. Main St. Open nightly 6:00 – 10:00. until Dec. 30. One of the best Christmas light displays in the nation. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated. On Nov. 30, horse-drawn carriage rides will be available for $5 per person. Call (620) 229-4066 for information on the carriage rides.