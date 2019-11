WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After years of restoration work, Botanica Wichita Gardens will debut the Khicha family carousel on Black Friday.

Many Wichitans will remember the carousel from its years at the Joyland amusement park, which has been closed since 2014.

The carousel will be opening as part of Illuminations, Botanica’s annual holiday attraction of lights and festivity throughout the grounds.

Rides will cost $3 and are all ages, though smaller children should be accompanied by an adult.