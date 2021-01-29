Sundance Film Festival comes to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the first time in it’s forty-three year history, the Sundance Film Festival will be screening films outside of Utah.

Across the country, only twenty-five screens will be able to show the film festival’s movies. One of those screens is in Wichita.

“So this is really kind of a big deal,” said Lela Meadow-Conner, founder of Mama Film. Meadow-Conner’s organization Mama Film is what brought Sundance to the Air Capitol. After working in the film festival field for over 20 years, her contacts are what made this partnership with Sundance possible.

“They wrote back and they were like great, are you in? We want to partner with you. So it’s really great,” said Meadow-Conner.

The community has responded with excitement. Jaime Snider said, “I think it’s a really big honor for our city to have something so prestigious come.”

Eleven films will be shown at the Starlite Drive-In Theater in Wichita over a period of six days. Sundance Film Festival curated the selection of films for each city hosting a screening.

For more information and tickets visit Mama Film.