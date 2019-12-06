The 2nd Annual Festival of Trees returns to Goddard

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – An upcoming event in Goddard is built around fun but has a very serious mission. Its goal is to help victims of sex crimes.

Dove Estates Senior Living Community is holding the 2nd Annual Festival of Trees. All the trees displayed are decorated by local people and businesses to raise money for the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center.

The trees will be raffled and auctioned off Saturday, December 7, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The auction begins at 4:30 p.m. Other trees will be given away in chance drawings during the event.

Dove Estates says Santa Claus is even expected to appear. Visitors can chat with Santa and other visitors as they enjoy snacks and live entertainment.

For more information call 316-550-6343 or visit The Dove Estates website. Dove Estates Senior Living Community is located at 1400 South 1983rd Street West in Goddard.