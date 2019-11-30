The KSN family pitches in at ‘Wrap It Up For Hope’ charity event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Have you started your Christmas shopping? What about your gift wrapping?

Bring your unwrapped Christmas gifts to Barnes & Noble on Saturday and the KSN crew will wrap them for you if you make a donation to EmberHope Youthville.

If you’re not familiar, EmberHope Youthville provides foster care to Kansas children and provides residential care for girls recovering from trauma.

Join the KSN family from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 30, at Barnes & Noble in Bradley Fair to have your gifts wrapped for a donation to EmberHope Youthville.