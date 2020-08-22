Wichita church helps students through Back-To-School giveaway event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita Church is giving back to the community by donating to its future.
Cross Point Free Will Baptist Church will hold a Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway. The event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Parents will be able to pull in to the church parking lot at 1515 E. Harry Street and receive a backpack with school supplies for their Wichita student.
Students must be present to receive backpack and supplies.
If your organization is holding a holding any kind of back-to-school event or drive for students, let us know by reaching out at Connect 3 Now at KSN.com where you can send information, images, more.
