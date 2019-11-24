Wichita Police Department host roundtable to listen to community members

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police and other area law enforcement sat down today to hear community members’ thoughts on the criminal justice system.

It’s an event hosted by WPD called “What’s going on, and what can we do?”

It featured roundtable conversations and panel discussions with criminal justice leaders allowing for one-on-one questions and answers.

“If you have questions, if you have concerns, it might be with probation, it might be with parole, come and ask questions, give your feedback, give ideas,” said Capt. Paul Duff, Wichita Police Department. “Maybe there’s something we don’t know about that you might realize, you may give us a great idea on something.”

Police say the event is a part of an effort to be more accessible to the community.