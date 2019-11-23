Wichita Police want your input to improve the city

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department wants your input on how to make the city a better place.

Saturday, November 22, the department is hosting a city-wide event to talk about trends and concerns in the criminal justice system.

“The more we interact with our community and talk about struggles we face, both within the system and both that community members face,” said Chief Gordon Ramsay, WPD, “I think the better off we are for it.”

The event is open to the public, and it runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wichita State’s Hughes Metroplex located at 5015 East 29th Street North.

Leaders from all areas of the criminal justice system will be there.