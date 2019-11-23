Wichita Police want your input to improve the city

Local Events

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
OTS Wichita Police Badge_1559612273739.jpg.jpg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department wants your input on how to make the city a better place.

Saturday, November 22, the department is hosting a city-wide event to talk about trends and concerns in the criminal justice system.

“The more we interact with our community and talk about struggles we face, both within the system and both that community members face,” said Chief Gordon Ramsay, WPD, “I think the better off we are for it.”

The event is open to the public, and it runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wichita State’s Hughes Metroplex located at 5015 East 29th Street North.

Leaders from all areas of the criminal justice system will be there.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories