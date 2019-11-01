Closings and Delays
Local mortuary hosts a ghoulish trunk-or-treat

Community

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some Wichita trick-or-treaters braved more than the cold tonight. They took their candy-asking skills to a local mortuary.

The DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary hosted their second Trunk-or-Treat event this year to a friendly flock of fiends. The mortuary says they want to have fun but stay respectful.

“It’s just a fun thing we can do and we try to do it very tastefully and in good humor and not be disrespectful of any of our families or anything,” Sheryl Pennington, DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary.

