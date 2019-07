WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — No matter what mode of transportation you use, there is one road you will have to avoid: McLean Boulevard.

Between Maple and Douglas, the street is to thru-traffic. The normally busy road on the west side of the river will stay closed for several months.

Crews are doing work on the street, as well as some infrastructure improvements, to prepare for Wichita’s new baseball stadium.

That road will re-open in April 2020.