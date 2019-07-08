Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live! coming to Orpheum

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The award-winning TV comedy “Mystery Science Theater 3000” is coming to Orpheum Theatre in Wichita for a live show, featuring host Joel Hodgson.

SMG Wichita, owner of Orpheum Theatre, announced the show Monday afternoon.

Hodgson created the show, which has recently been adapted to Netflix. This will be his final live tour.

In an Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour will play the Orpheum Theatre on November 19, 2019 with the never-before-screened film Circus of Horrors.

Following the wildly successful “Watch Out for Snakes! Tour” in 2017 and “30th Anniversary Tour” in 2018, Hodgson will don the red jumpsuit one final time as Joel Robinson to host Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour alongside the world’s greatest – and only – movie riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow and Gypsy.

The show gives fans the chance to sit in the same theater with their favorite characters and promises all of the MST3K signatures and rapid-fire hilarity that have built MST3K’s loyal following over more than 30 years: a cheesy B-movie, hilarious riffing, wisecracking robots, silly sketches, and Hodgson in the red jumpsuit as host Joel Robinson.

“This is our third national tour, and it’s bigger than the first two combined!,” Hodgson said. “I really wanted to do something special since it’s my farewell tour with MST3K Live. Also, Tom, Crow, and Gypsy have become such great live performers, I decided to give them the ultimate challenge: a movie riffing robot circus!”

Premiering in 1988 on KTMA-TV in Minneapolis, MST3K has earned its place in history as one of the Top 100 TV Shows of all time (Time, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly), receiving multiple Emmy® nominations, and a Peabody Award along the way. Following a record-setting Kickstarter campaign, the series was revived in 2017 with all new episodes now streaming on Netflix.

FEATURED FILM

Circus of Horrors is a garish 1960s British thriller showcasing colorful circus acts, plastic surgery, and animal attacks by stagehands in fur suits. Warning: features pop hit “Look for a Star” over and over again.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are priced at $49.50 for the Balcony, $69.50 for Orchestra Rows G-W, and $79.50 for Orchestra Rows A-F. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Tickets can be purchased online at selectaseat.com, by phone at (855) 755-SEAT, and in-person at INTRUST Bank Arena. VIP Packages, including meet and greet opportunity, are available.

For the latest tour stops and scheduled films, visit mst3klive.com or follow MST3K on Facebook and Instagram.