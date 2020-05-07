One week until St. Jude Dream Home winner drawn, tickets available

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One week from today, the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home will have its new owner.

Over 70 percent of the tickets available have been claimed. Around 4,000 tickets remain.

If you reserve your $100 ticket by May 13, you’re also eligible for a $10K shopping spree courtesy of Ethan Allen.

To claim your ticket today, visit DreamHome.org or call 1-800-834-5760. All funds benefit patients of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and their families, who will never see a bill for their child’s cancer treatment.

The winner will be announced on KSN on May 14.