Operation Holiday needs jackets before distribution

Operation Holiday will be distributing their items to those who qualify on Monday, December 16th but before the distribution starts they are asking residents for one more donation.

The non-profit is hoping to get a large donation of winter jackets before Monday. Director of Operation Holiday Miss Gaston says the goal is to make sure each child within the family has a winter jacket this holiday season.

“So sizes 2T to 5T are the sizes needed, larger adult sizes like 2XL to 4XL are definitely needed.” Added Gaston

Leaders at Operation Holiday also mentioned they are looking for donations within the pet distribution area, things like pet food, beds, toys, treats and leashes will be appreciated.

“One of the unique aspect about our distribution is that we have a pet distribution are so families that do have pets in their house hold will receive food for their pets, cats and dogs.” Said Gaston

Remember you can drop off your donation at the old Sears location at Town West Square.