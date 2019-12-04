Operation Holiday wants to match your donated gift

While many of us look forward to the holidays, there are some in our community who struggle this time of year.

Operation Holiday is one way the community can help those in need. KSN is, once again, partnering with HumanKind Ministries to help with Operation Holiday.

Every year, Operation Holiday provides food, warm coats and blankets to thousands of qualifying families and individuals.

According to organizers, the holiday assistance program can serve up to 14,000 people every year.

Right now the organization says time is running out to help those in need, and their warehouses are still looking too bare to help service the number of people they help.

Donations will be matched by Accident Recovery Team up to $30,000 dollars.

LaTasha St. Arnault, CEO, HumanKind Ministries, tells KSN the organization only has two weeks to get things ready before distribution day so they are asking that if people are planning to give they make the donation now so the group can serve their clients.

As for financial donations, the money helps families get through the winter. Many are working families who need help to put food on the table or give a gift to a child. More than half of the people HumanKind helps are children, and some are elderly on fixed income or people with disabilities.

MAKE A DONATION

You can drop off donations of food (nonperishable standard sized items), new blankets, new/gently-used coats, hats, mittens and scarves, gifts for teens, new toys, and pet food at the Operation Holiday warehouse located in the old Sear’s at Towne West Mall (between Convergys and Dick’s), 4600 W. Kellogg Drive. Warehouse hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. -6 p.m., or Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Deliveries may be made outside these hours by scheduling an appointment with us at 316-264-9303.

You can drop off new blankets and winter wear (gently used or new) to any In The Bag location in Wichita.

All donations are accepted at any Dillons location in Wichita and Andover.

You can also drop off donations of goods or cash at HumanKind Ministries’s main office at 829 N. Market St., Wichita, Kansas, 67214.

To make a financial donation, visit the Operation Holiday donation page here: http://bit.ly/2sDaOfz

—