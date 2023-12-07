WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — HumanKind Ministries is asking for the public’s help to provide winter coats to children for Operation Holiday.

A news release from HumanKind says it wants to provide a winter coat for every child expected at its annual Operation Holiday. Each year, it provides between 12,000 and 15,000 people with basic needs to get through the winter.

Last year, HumanKind served 8,000 children through the program and is expecting to serve more than 9,000 children in 2023.

“Applications for children needing winter coats are up this year,” says HumanKind President and CEO LaTasha St. Arnault. “We need the community to rally behind us, so we can help provide every kid with a winter coat–we are currently short 6,000 coats.”

Monetary donations can be made to HumanKind by clicking here. You can also purchase a coat directly by clicking here.