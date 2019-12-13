Over 100 families attend candlelight vigil to remember victims of DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Remembering those who lost their lives to drunk drivers. Tonight the DUI victims center of Kansas held its 30th annual candlelight vigil of remembrance and hope.

More than 100 families who lost loved ones to impaired drivers came together to support each other.

“It’s just a way for them to know that that person that they lost or the serious injury that they’re now having to live with is going to be okay,” said Mary Ann Khoury, DUI Impact Center of Kansas.

The group hopes that through this vigil, families will understand that their loved one’s lives are not forgotten.

LATEST STORIES: