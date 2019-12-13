Over 100 families attend candlelight vigil to remember victims of DUI

Community

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Remembering those who lost their lives to drunk drivers. Tonight the DUI victims center of Kansas held its 30th annual candlelight vigil of remembrance and hope.

More than 100 families who lost loved ones to impaired drivers came together to support each other.

“It’s just a way for them to know that that person that they lost or the serious injury that they’re now having to live with is going to be okay,” said Mary Ann Khoury, DUI Impact Center of Kansas.

The group hopes that through this vigil, families will understand that their loved one’s lives are not forgotten.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories