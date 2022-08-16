MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – What were you doing at age three? One Virginia toddler recently made waves in Maize, Kansas, while competing in the 80th Goode Water Ski National Championship.

Jonathan Davis, 3, was the youngest competitor of the more than 500 athletes at the week-long event.

“He is just following along in his brother and sister’s footsteps. My daughter Cameron was actually the youngest here at the Nationals about like 12 years ago,” said Jonathan’s mom Susie Davis.

Jonathan, who goes by Sixer because he is the sixth and youngest child of the family, started water skiing when he was 18 months old.

Jonathan “Sixer” Davis water skiing with his siblings (Courtesy: Susie Davis)

“Then last year he skied with two skis tied together, but he was holding onto his rope, and he got on the trick ski of April of this year and really, really enjoyed it. He wanted to ski, and so he qualified for the nationals, which was his goal, and that was really cool,” explained Susie.

“I like to jump the wakes a little bit,” Jonathan told KSN.

Jonathan’s young age even caught one of the announcers by surprise.

“Look at that. This is just remarkable stuff. I think anyone who harbors a desire to teach trick skiing ought to take a look at this,” the announcer said.

KSN asked Jonathan what he enjoys most about skiing. He replied, “It’s just fun!”

All six of Susie’s children competed in the championship. She said it can be a lot of work managing each child’s ski schedule, but she and her husband wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s stressful, but it’s good, making sure everybody has all that they need and to give them the best shot,” Susie said. “God has blessed us and allowed us to be able to be here, to be able to have a boat and to be able to ski, and so we are just very thankful to be here.”