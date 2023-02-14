Tune into KSN News at 10 for this week's Positive Connections

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichitan Ivery Kaufman is in the process of creating a new non-profit, IVY Home Foundation. Her goal is to get those in need on their feet with a fresh start.

“When you change a person’s surroundings, then it changes something in their brains,” said IVY Home Foundation founder Kaufman said.

That’s the mission behind IVY homes.

“It is a sober living home, but as long as a person agrees to live clean and sober, they can live in my home. It is not a requirement that you were ever an addict,” she explained.

The purpose of IVY Home Foundation is to provide affordable transitional housing that’s in a safe neighborhood.

“When I look in Wichita, low-income housing is in low-income places, and so people who are in recovery are often on the same street as their dealer,” she said.

In September 2022, Kaufman bought two homes. The homes are available for those dealing with addiction, PTSD, homelessness, recently incarcerated, and more.

In January, she opened up her first transitional house.

“You come here. You have support. You have a daily reminder that ‘OK, I am a human being.’ You know we make mistakes, or we are just put in circumstances/situations where you just didn’t have to chance,” said resident James Jones.

Jones is the lead for one of the homes.

“It’s empowering because I never thought of myself as a lead and (Kaufman) seen something in me that I didn’t see. So I want to pass that on,” he said.

These houses changing not only the lives of residents but the community.

“They can look at us and say, ‘OK, these guys are not bad. These guys are cool.’ So next time they run into a guy, probably at school, at work or church, or wherever their story is the same as ours. They’re willing to help. They’re willing to have a conversation, willing to extend a hand,” Jones said.

Until then, it gives residents a fresh start and a home.

Kaufman hopes to have five houses open within the next two years.

