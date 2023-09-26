Tune into KSN News at 10 for this week's Positive Connections!

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — A pack of 15 therapy dogs can be found throughout the Andover School District, helping both students and staff.

Andover Middle School holds the most therapy dogs, three pups, and one more in training.

At Andover Middle School, Millie spends her days in social studies, Lulu in PE and health class, and Poly can be found with one of the assistant principals.

Poly is four years old and started coming to the district in January 2023.

Lulu is a year and a half old and joined her owner at school this year.

Millie is also a year and a half old and started coming to class at the start of this school year.

Each is a certified therapy dog. The three at Andover Middle School worked with K-9 Kudos.

“I was just amazed at how it would take a student from being dysregulated to very calm,” said Andover Middle School Assistant Principal and Poly’s Owner, Azure Henwood.

A “pawsitive” program since 2019, the dog’s owners are staff and teachers.

“They love interacting with her as well as any of the dogs. Dogs are the best medicine for these kids,” said Henwood.

As class begins, Millie and Lulu greet their friends.

“Once we get going, she usually finds a place to lay down, and she has spots, and sometimes it is in between the desks,” said Andover Middle School Physical Education and Health Teacher and Lulu’s Owner, Jalayne Bacon.

“She has a pretty easy job, lots of pets and naps,” said Andover Middle School Social Studies Teacher and Millie’s Owner, Sarah Johnson.

Playtime is just as important as work.

“She’s gotten the zoomies a few times, which has been actually kind of a nice little break. We will let her get her zoomies out, and we will get back to work,” said Johnson.

The soft fur and wagging tails bring joy to the students and staff.

“When students are having a difficult day, or maybe they just came from a class that was really stressful, and they can come pet her and relax with her, it just kind of eases their mind a little bit,” said Bacon.

Improving student’s mental health, but also showing companionship.

“Sometimes the kids that maybe don’t always have that from their peers, she is a great friend to all of them,” said Johnson. She added, “I just have seen personalities come out of kids that I don’t think I would have gotten to know as well without Millie.”

A different teaching tool helps to ease all the ups and downs that school can bring.

Staff said having these pets in the district as working therapy dogs helps students get excited for class and gives them a safe opportunity to interact with an animal.

