WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The dachshund dog breed is connecting over 2,000 Kansans, both in person and online.

Five years ago, Justin Scott wanted to help his dog Matilda become more socialized with other dogs.

Justin and his wife, Kyrene Scott, saw dachshund get-togethers in England and decided to start a group on Facebook called “ICT Dachshunds.”

It all started with the “Sausage Walks.”

Once a month at Sedgwick County Park, dozens of wiener dogs and their owners spend their morning taking a Sausage Walk.

“It’s crazy how big we’ve gotten,” said ICT Dachshunds Founder Justin Scott.

In its first year, only two or three members would show up, but now anywhere from 60 to 100 people and their pups hit the pavement.

“It’s fun meeting the dogs, it is good for them to socialize, but I think it is also good for the humans to socialize. It gets some people out of their shells,” said Scott.

“After the first walk, we were in love. So many different dogs and so many great people to hang out with. It is just a very cool community,” said ICT Dachshunds Member Jason Aviles.

It’s not just ‘Sausage Walks,’ the group also hosts ‘Sausage Parties’ a dog-friendly meal at local restaurants such as Oak & Pie, ICT Dachshunds Races wiener dog races, and support each other’s pups through their Facebook group.

“We are a family. We are a community,” said Scott. “It’s really heartwarming at the same time to see how we’ve reached out and touched so many people.”

Over the five years, Scott noticed how expensive it can be for families taking care of their dachshunds as many face back problems, such as Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD), that can cause a ruptured, slipped, bulging, or herniated disk in a dog’s neck or back.

Dachshund’s short legs and their extra-long backs are what make them susceptible to this disease.

They recently started a nonprofit called ICT Dachshunds Foundation to help dachshunds facing these back issues.

“It’s nonexistent,” said Scott.

ICT Dachshunds Foundation will help owners cover the cost.

“Get some animals the care that they desperately need so they don’t have to cross the rainbow bridge,” said Scott.

Their 2,000-plus members are ready to help in this new journey.

“The one thing about this group is you can be so proud of how much they do to help animals. It is a lot about our community, but they do so many outreach things,” said ICT Dachshunds Member Mindy Heater.

If you’re interested in joining the group, their Facebook can be found here.

More information on ICT Dachshunds Foundation can be found here. They will be raising funds through their wiener dog races.

The next Sausage Walk is this Saturday, July 22, at 9 a.m. at Sedgwick County Park on the south end of the park off the 13th Street entrance.