Fierce females: Wichita girls boxing toward greatness

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A pair of Wichita boxers is making history.

Selene Vasquez and Jaiden Hernandez, both 11, are ranked number one in the nation in their USA Boxing weight classes.

“They are really good,” said Head Coach Lewis Hernandez.

Both girls train out of Hernandez Boxing Academy in Wichita, the same gym that helped produce Olympic bronze medalist and now pro fighter Nico Hernandez.

Jaiden, left, and Selene, right, pose for a picture at a 2019 boxing tournament.

“I saw Nico and he inspired me,” said Selene Vasquez.

Selene and Jaiden told KSN Nico’s success drives them in and out of the ring.

“My dream is to make it to the Olympics and be a gold medalist,” said Jaiden.

Selene echoes that dream.

Coach Hernandez said he is proud to have the two 6th graders on his team. He added it’s important for them to have someone like Nico to look up to.

“It’s a dream that kids have, so when they can actually grasp onto it and they actually have someone in the gym and they know it can be done, it’s going to give them a more positive mind,” explained Hernandez.

KSN asked Hernandez if he believes Selene and Jaiden have what it takes to make it to the international stage.

“You never know you are the best until you go against the best and right now my two girls, they are the best,” he replied.

The two girls said they are willing to do what it takes to remain the best. During Christmas break, they trained nearly 5 hours a day.

“It means everything to me,” Selene said.

“It makes me feel good and proud of myself that I have worked hard and trained hard to get there,” Jaiden said.

Selene competes in the 65-pound weight class while Jaiden fights at 75 pounds. They both won a national competition in December of 2019.

They are now preparing to defend their number one rankings in the Silver Gloves tournament this weekend.

LATEST STORIES: