Footprints ICT gifts more than 10,000 socks to Wichitans in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman is warming hearts and feet.

“Socks are the number one requested item of clothing in the shelters and the least donated,” said Marsha Potvin.

Potvin is the founder of Footprints ICT, a Wichita based nonprofit giving socks to men, women, and children experiencing homelessness and/or are in need.

“It just helps me out, but a lot of people can’t afford socks and they’re pretty important,” said sock recipient Walter.

“These people walk a lot and they need good socks. It’s a proven fact that foot ailments take more homeless people to the hospital than any other thing,” Potvin explained.

Potvin and her Footprints ICT team have donated more than 10,000 pairs of socks since the inception of the group in early 2019.

“I wanted to be out here with these people. I wanted to hand them a pair of socks, smile at them, and make them know that they are important,” she said.

Potvin volunteers her time at homeless outreach events each week. She also maintains sock drawers in nearly 50 Title I schools in Wichita.

“All they have to do is go to the office and say, ‘I need a new pair of socks.’ We have got a drawer full of boys socks, girls socks, and then socks that would work for either one,” she explained.

Potvin said her ultimate goal is to help those on the streets find a permanent home and job.

“We are trying to come up with ways that we can help these people get IDs if that’s what they need, help them get a social security card, a birth certificate whatever they need because a lot of them have nothing,” she said. “I hate to even think about how many of us are just one choice away from being out here too.”

Her impact is far reaching. Through her work, Potvin has formed strong relationships with those she serves.

“She is just a nice lady. I visit with her every time. she is doing a very important thing, a nice, a nice gesture to people,” Walter said.

“They always say thank you, god bless you. They really are appreciative of what we are doing for them,” Potvin said.

Ninety-five percent of the socks are donated to Footprints ICT.

You can help the nonprofit by purchasing new socks from its Amazon Wish List.