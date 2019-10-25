Iranian couple moves to Wichita to live American dream

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An Iranian couple is making their American dream a reality in the City of Wichita.

“We said, ‘maybe we can make it and make our dreams come true,’ so that’s why we came to the United States,” said Mahshid Hashemi.

Mahshid’s husband, Omid Hashemi, moved to the U.S. in 2009 from Iran in search of opportunity.

Mahshid and the couple’s then infant daughter stayed in Iran, so Mahshid could finish her education.

“Every six months or every 10 months, he was coming to visit us. I was like a single mom over there. It wasn’t easy, believe me. It was really hard, ” Mahshid said.

Mahshid family before moving to Wichita.

Omid worked in Atlanta and Las Vegas before moving to Kansas.

“One of the friends we have offered a job in Kansas. He liked Wichita. He said it is so lovely. He said it was so peaceful,” Mahshid explained.

Mahshid and their daughter joined Omid in Wichita in 2014. Mahshid found work as a hair stylist, however she always felt she and her family were called to do something else.

“I always thinking of having our own place, to opening our own business. That’s why we decide to have something unique, and we opened the bakery,” she said.

Aria Bakery, which serves Turkish and Persian inspired baked goods, opened on Sept. 21, about 10 years after Omid left his home country in search of a better life.

Exterior of Aria Bakery in Wichita.

“We are happy here,” Mahshid said. “We always had a dream working as a family.”

Mahshid said she hopes her family’s success will inspire other people to follow their dreams.

“Honestly, the opportunity land is here,” she said. “You can make your dream true in the United States as long as you are working hard.”

Aria Bakery is located on 6476 E. Central. It is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

