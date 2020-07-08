Kansas town luring visitors with prizes

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – Are you looking for an all-expenses-paid staycation? If the answer is yes, it might be time to take a trip to Mulvane.

The Mulvane Chamber of Commerce has 35 mini-trips up for grabs.

“Due to COVID and everything, people’s vacations are canceled and it’s just kind of a downtime, so we thought up this idea to put together the packages,” said Mulvane Chamber of Commerce Director Amanda Ford.

Each package, valued at about $250, includes a one-night stay at the Kansas Star Casino’s Hampton Inn and a gift card to at least one of the more than 20 participating businesses.

Ford said the project’s goal is to increase traffic in town and at local businesses.

“During COVID, our quaint little town was almost shut down,” Ford said. “We have a lot of small businesses that really suffered.”

The owner of Heather Lane’s Salon and Boutique said she was forced to close her business and find another job during the shutdown.

“That was an emotional rollercoaster and very hard. The girls were off and I took a part-time job pulling weeds up in Kansas City at my fiance’s company,” said Heather Williams.

Williams said since reopening, business has picked up, however more traffic is needed.

“Our local businesses give back so much to our communities that it’s so important for us to give back to them,” Ford said.

How do you win?

To be entered to win a staycation, a person must visit one of the drawing box locations which include: the City of Mulvane, Chamber of Commerce, Lil’ Deuce Scoop, Mulvane Coop, Heather Lane, Stroot’s Meat Locker, The Grill, and Jane’s Landing.

Once at the location, simply fill out an entry form and place it in the drawing box. You must be at least 21 years old to enter.

Drawings will be held on the Mulvane Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at 2 p.m. on July 10, 17, and 24.

The prizes were paid for with the city’s transient guest tax fund.

