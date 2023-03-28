Kingman father-son duo hook others in with their inspiring fishing (KSN Photo)

KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Catching fish is bonding a father and son duo in Kingman. The hobby has become a line to inspire and hook others.

The lake is an escape from stress. It’s where David Lemen spends time with his son three times a week. Although it looks different than it used to.

“I have bone problems. So you know, herniated discs in my back. You know, broken bones, you know, break my leg walking off of steps, things like that,” Lemen explained.

About 10 years ago, an accident permanently changed his life.

“One day at the farm, I fell, you know, chasing some livestock down, and that was it. My back popped,” he said.

That fall turned him into a paraplegic.

“When I was first put in the wheelchair, fishing, I didn’t think it was going to happen again,” Lemen said.

He kept pushing.

“I had to relearn how to cast. I had to relearn how to use a fly rod,” Lemen said. “I had to buy new equipment just because the equipment I had was not adequate for sitting and casting. You know, it was a whole new learning curve of how to try to fish again.”

He succeeded. Now fishes frequently with his son Gregory always by his side.

“Gregory is a 26-year-old autistic adult. So social skills aren’t there, but you know, you take him fishing, and he is a billy goat on the rocks. He just loves to fish, and it’s it puts such a smile on his face,” Lemen said.

Three years ago, they started sharing their fishing adventures online with Double Hook Angling.

“It’s just me and Gregory going out and having fun and showing some of the accessibility stuff,” he explained. “Trying to give encouragement to people. Just you know, as I said, don’t sit idle. Go do something.”

The duo let nothing hold them back

“Just don’t give up do what you got to do to get out. If you got to get somebody to help you, get somebody to help you,” he said.

Hoping their channel catches attention and inspires others to do the same.

The father-son duo uploads new videos weekly and goes live every Friday.