‘Lonely Hearts Club’ created for unwanted dogs at Kansas shelter

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) in Wichita is pulling on the public’s heartstrings in an effort to get some of its unwanted dogs adopted.

“We want to get them out and into homes as soon as possible, so they can get happy, healthy and move on with their life,” said KHS Marketing and Communications Director Ericka Goering.

Goering said the average length of stay for dogs at KHS is about nine days. However, she said it is not uncommon to have some animals stay at the shelter for weeks or even months.

“As long as the animal is healthy and doing well, you know, they can stay with us as long as they need to to find that adopter,” Goering explained.

While KHS does what it can to keep the animals stimulated, a shelter is not an ideal home for dogs or cats.

“It’s not stimulating for them. They are stuck in a kennel or a suite. They get out a couple of times for walks and to play with volunteers, but it is nothing compared to being in a home. They are not getting as much love or one-on-one attention, so it’s really difficult for them,” she said.

That’s why KHS has created the “Lonely Hearts Club.” The club is for animals who are having a hard time finding a forever home.

“What we try to do for these dogs is lower their adoption fee to give adopters a little more incentive to take them home,” Goering said.

A normal adoption fee is $180. If a dog is a part of the “Lonely Hearts Club”, their adoption fee can range from $99-$125.

“We do over 8,000 adoptions each year, so we are talking thousands of animals that go through this program and it really does help them find homes sooner and get them out of the shelter and into a really healthier environment,” Goering explained.

