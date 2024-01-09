WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Seth Varner has been to all the incorporated towns in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Kansas.

“The whole resounding theme is like, everyone has a story,” Varner said. “Every person in every town has a story. You just got to go out and find it. That’s the reason I’m doing this, like people are really nice, and they care about their towns, and everyone’s got a story to tell.”

He takes all of his findings from the journey and puts them into a coffee table book with a living photo album, history and travel guide.

It all began during COVID-19 when he was looking to get out of town.

“It feels like really just kind of monotonous and boring,” Varner said. “And so after like 50 days of that, we’re just dragging, and I kind of get this idea in my head. I’m like, ‘Well, what if we went to every town in the state? Just to get out of Wahoo for a little bit and kind of like make a make it something out of nothing summer.'”

Now, he has made this his full-time job.

He began his Kansas journey in February and ended in October. It totaled 65 days of travel. He says one of his takeaways is that Midwesterners are the nicest people in the country.

“Every Midwest state kind of claims like, ‘Oh, like we’re the nicest of them all,'” Varner said. “I’m like, honestly, I absolutely believe it. Because as I was traveling, everybody wanted to, like, help me with my journey. People were just super hospitable and they kind of like treated us as one of their own as if we had grown up in the towns ourselves.”

He doesn’t have a favorite town in Kansas, saying each one is unique.

“Everyone is, like, super prideful of their town, and they want to do whatever they can to help like a stranger that’s passing through,” Varner said. “The smaller the town, the more pride they have is a pretty resounding theme that I’ve kind of discovered. There’s a lot of towns where they may not have a whole lot of people, but they put a ton of effort into, like, preserving their community.”

Varner said Lucas and Lindsborg stuck out to him because of their history and sites.

“There’s all these little towns where it’s like, you know, you wouldn’t think it would be much, so to speak, and then you get there, and you’re like, ‘Oh, there’s like the world’s largest, you know, coal shovel’ or like, just really unusual things,” Varner said.

His goal is to get 10 states done by 2023.

If you would like to nominate a person or business for Positive Connections, fill out KSN’s online contact form.