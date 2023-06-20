WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many celebrated Juneteenth over the weekend, but as the celebrations stop, work continues for one Wichita teen: the newly crowned Miss JuneteenthICT, Dorothy Arnold.

The Miss JuneteenthICT Scholarship Competition started in 2020.

Arnold, 14, is the youngest to be crowned so far.

After seeing signs about the competition at her school, Arnold decided to sign up for her first-ever scholarship pageant.

“I wanted to challenge myself, and I’m really glad I did,” said Arnold.

Every Sunday for a few months, Arnold took workshops where she learned how to do her pageant walk and compete in the other categories.

“I know that I might have been the youngest, but I’m a firm believer that maturity doesn’t come with age,” said Arnold.

The high schooler competed in fitness, interview, and talent. She wrote her first-ever poem called “Boxes.”

“Diving deep into the stereotypes that African Americans face not only just in the world but how it affects us as well,” said Arnold.

She said it felt nice to perform her first poem and have people relate to it.

Arnold was crowned Miss JuneteenthICT 2023, a moment she said didn’t feel real. She said she is proud of herself and her pageant sisters.

“I learned a lot not only just for the pageant but life skills in general,” said Arnold.

Now in her new role, Arnold gets to serve her community.

“We have a lot of African Americans in our community, and I feel Juneteenth is a great way for non-African American people to celebrate us and to really show thanks to us,” said Arnold.

She wants to be a voice for Black youth in the community.

“Show them that we are capable of so much more than we think,” said Arnold.

She also hopes to educate others on Black history.

“There are lots of people who don’t understand how much racism really affects Black people, and I know that people don’t like to talk about slavery and racism because it is an uncomfortable topic, but just because something is uncomfortable doesn’t mean we don’t need to talk about it because there is so much that still stems from that we can change,” said Arnold.

She will attend community events throughout the next year representing JuneteenthICT.

“I’d like to start a podcast that really ventures deep into that. And I’d also like to start a program that educates Black youth on the importance of our history and also gives them ways to empower themselves with the knowledge that they are capable of anything,” said Arnold.

While Arnold isn’t serving as Miss JuneteenthICT, she enjoys playing viola, learning to play piano, and enjoys theater and traveling.

Also in the pageant, Miss Dockum Sit-In, Tiana Hardwell, and Miss Northeast Wichita, Joyce Davis.

JuneteenthICT shared that the scholarship competition in the form of pageantry helps provide the soft and critical thinking skills that are needed in our workforce and community.

The Miss Juneteenth pageant has grown over the last three years. The program has increased its scholarships, reached more women, and allows Miss Juneteenth to bring change to social issues or a cause near to her heart.

From JuneteenthICT: JuneteenthICT is an opportunity to learn and celebrate. While the Black/African American community is the focal point, the celebration is open to everyone looking to learn, celebrate, and patronize the JuneteenthICT Festival. Learn more here.