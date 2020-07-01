Physician and musician: Kansas doctor’s music streaming on iTunes

DERBY, Kan, (KSNW) – A physician and a musician? A Derby doctor is using music for medicine.

“I think if you ask around to other physicians, everyone has their thing that they do outside of medicine that keeps them, keeps their mind going, or helps with stress relief. Some of us it’s golf. Some of us it’s painting. Some of us it’s writing music and playing,” said Dr. Constantine Panakos.

Dr. Panakos has been practicing family medicine for more than a decade. He said music has always played a role in his life.

“I have loved music ever since grade school. I basically taught myself how to play keyboard,” he said.

Panakos picked up the guitar about seven years ago. In 2015, he realized one of his nurses had a similar interest.

“So we decided to start playing together. We started writing some songs,” he said. “We loved it so much we would keep doing it. We started writing more songs and eventually led us down the path of making our own album.”

“I like to write lyrics and write melodies and things and he (Dr. Panakos) likes to put a lot of good lead guitar into that to the rhythm and it just marries,” said Jason Kippenberger.

Dr. Panakos and Kippenberger, better known as Radio Saint, released their first album Strenuous in 2017.

The American Indy Rock/pop band’s music is streaming on numerous platforms including iTunes, Spotify and Pandora.

The pair is now working on their second album Captivated. They try to get in about 2 to 3 hours of work each week in their recording studio, which just happens to be inside their medical office.

KSN asked Dr. Panakos what his patients think of his side gig.

“They have a really good response. They love the fact that you know the place that they come to seek medical care that people there have varied interests,” he said. “I have always said that medicine is an art. The practice of medicine is an art that you develop over time. With anything, it is what you put into it.”