PLAINVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — The summer after eighth grade Taylor Ayers wanted a job.

“I wanted to get a job so I can save up early for college,” Ayers said.

But he was too young to apply anywhere. So, he decided to create his own opportunity.

“That’s when the Facebook ad came up for someone for their dog to be watched, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I can do that,'” Ayers said.

His business, Ayers Buddies Pet Sitting, took off.

“It’s really crazy,” Ayers said. “I really didn’t even expect it to, like, just blast off so much. You know, it’s been it’s been a wonderful experience.”

After his first summer, he made more money than he expected.

“I really didn’t expect it to blast off that fast,” Ayers said. “And once it did, I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is a little too much’. And so I was like, ‘I’m gonna donate this.'”

He wrote a check for 25% of his earnings.

“I was like, ‘What can I do with this?’ I wanted to donate somewhere, and my first thought basically before any others was the special education department,” Ayers said.

The Plainville Special Education Department is a place that hits close to home. It’s a place important to his sister.

“She can’t walk, and she can’t talk, she has epilepsy, and she has a lot of fun at school, and so it’s a pretty important part of her life,” Ayers said. “The school does a really good job, but I wanted to donate more to it because a lot of special education, like toys and stuff, can be expensive.”

Marianne Werner and Jessi Plante are special education teachers in Plainville. They say while they are fortunate to have a generous special ed coop, there are still many things they wish they had in their classroom. So, Ayers’ donation makes a difference.

“We were definitely shocked and very, very grateful,” Werner said.

“It’s very nice and humbling to see such a young man wanting to use his own hard worked money to go towards a special ed department,” Plante said.

Because of Ayers, they have been able to buy curriculum, rewards, and items for their sensory area.

“We bought materials for, like, our sensory area, beanbag stuff, fidgets and some different things kids can use when they’re feeling frustrated,” Werner said. “It just helps them be successful in their day. They aren’t able to manage a typical school day, and just those little things mean a lot just to have those breaks or to earn that reward. It just helps their day to be successful.”

Ayers wanted to make school even better and more fun for his sister.

“She has been such an important part of my life,” Ayers said. “She was born with Chromosome 8P Deletion Duplication Disorder, and she’s been a trooper. It’s a super rare disease, and she’s gone through hardships, but she’s strong like that. She’s just really strong when it comes to everything. I’m super proud of her. You know, she’s such an amazing person.”

Ayers attributes his success to his community.

“Plainville, honestly, I’m proud of it,” Ayers said. “It’s like, I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t in Plainville. Everybody’s just encouraged me every step of the way. If I was anywhere else, I don’t think it would ever get this big. I’m so grateful to work with them and stuff and work with donating with the special education department. It’s a great, great experience. They work so hard.”

“I am amazed that he would do that because he could have spent that money on so many different things,” Werner said. “And I just think he has a heart of gold. I can’t wait to see what he does with his life.”

Every year since eighth grade, he has donated 25% of his earnings at the beginning of the school year.

“He’s a very inspiring young kid and works really hard, and his heart is in such a good place for so many reasons. And we’re just very thankful for him,” Plante said.

