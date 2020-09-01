Positive Connections: A day in the life of the Wichita ‘whistler’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “I am a butcher, a baker, and a candlestick maker,” said Pat Turner.

Pat Turner, 55, is jack of all trades, but known best around Wichita for his whistling ways.

“I whistle while I live, so yeah, I do it quite often,” he said.

Turner is the assistant manager at the QuikTrip on 13th and Tyler Road.

“I would probably say half the customers that come into the store come just to mess with me,” Turner laughed.

“He does his job really good. He’s always quick. You never see him in a bad mood,” said C.J. Washington.

“He’s amazing!” said one customer.

“He’s always happy and enthusiastic and just very encouraging,” said Kathleen Washington.

“Makes it an awesome day just knowing that he is as upbeat as he is and he is as friendly as he is and just makes it a good day,” said Jason Goza.

Turner has quite the following. He said people from surrounding towns will make the drive to the west Wichita location just to say hello, listen to him whistle, or buy a drink from him.

“I have had people who have people in Texas and places like that and they say, ‘oh yeah, we come to town and we gotta make sure he meets you,'” he explained.

Why? Customers told KSN they visit Turner because of his positivity.

“People say, ‘oh you are joyous and infectious,’ so yeah, I just be me,” Turner explained. “It’s always a brighter day. Every day is a good day. Some better than others, but every one is good.”

KSN asked Turner what motivates his mood.

“I feel joy every day. Feet down, eyes open. That’s a glorious occasion, right? If I don’t celebrate, that’s my fault,” he said.

Turner said it doesn’t hurt to be kind. He said if his positive attitude and whistling ways can make someone’s day, that’s what it is all about.

“Fun is where you find it and I look everywhere,” he said.

Customer service is just one of Turner’s skills. In his spare time, he carves wood. He even has his own Etsy page.

