Positive Connections: Derby family sends note to heaven, Florida hunter finds it 8 months later

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – “I never in a million years dreamed something like that would happen,” said Becky Casey. Casey, a Derby mom of six, is still in shock following a late January phone call from a stranger at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

“It just sent chills when I got the message,” she said.

Casey gave birth to a set of premature twins, Chance, and Lane, on May 18, 2009. They only lived to be a day old. Since their passing, Casey and her family have honored the twins each year on their birthday.

“We have always gone to the cemetery, gotten little toys, gotten little cards, left them at the cemetery for them. This was the first year we actually did a balloon launch for them,” Casey said.

The balloon launch was inspired by Casey’s daughter, 8-year-old Hadley.

Letter launched by Casey family in May 2020.

“This birthday, she decided she wanted to make them cards and attach them and send them up to heaven, so they would get them,” Casey explained.

The note read, “Hi! My brothers Chance and Lane are in Heaven. They were born premature 11 years ago. I never got to meet them, but I love and miss them very much! We did a balloon launch to send them some love to Heaven. If this card doesn’t make it to Heaven, but makes it somewhere else we would love to know where it ended up. Please contact my mommy and let us know!”

Letter found by Florida Hunter in January 2020.

Eight months and nearly 1,000 miles later, a spokesperson from Eglin Air Force Base called Casey. She said a hunter had found the note.

“It made me feel like there are still good people in this world and there are still positive things that happen despite all the craziness that the last year has been, so it was really special,” Casey said.

It’s still a mystery who the hunter is that found the note, but KSN asked Casey what she would want to say to them.

“I would just like to tell them thank you. It just meant a lot that they reached out. It was just one of those things, it made my day and it kind of made my week and my month,” she said.