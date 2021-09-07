Positive Connections: Former Kansas EMT puts plea on social media, can you donate a kidney?

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – A former EMT and EMS lieutenant is hoping the power of social media will help save his life.

“It’s kind of hard to ask for something like that. It’s a big ask,” said Shawn Lamm.

Lamm, 45, was diagnosed with chronic renal failure several years ago. However, it wasn’t until late 2018 when things took a turn for the worst.

“I hadn’t realized it had gotten to where it was. I kept gaining weight, kept gaining more weight. I didn’t realize it was fluid weight,” Lamm explained. “They end up pulling 40 pounds of fluid off me that week I was in the hospital. I was going into congestive heart failure and stuff like that, so that’s when I figured out it was end-stage and my kidneys weren’t working anymore.”

Lamm was forced to medically retire from Mulvane EMS in January of 2019, ending a 22-year career.

“I wasn’t ready to give it up yet, but I didn’t really have a choice in the matter,” he said.

It was around his medical retirement, Lamm started going to dialysis for about four hours, three times a week

“They told me when I first started it would be like running a marathon and that’s what it feels like when you are done. You are just completely wiped out and exhausted,” Lamm explained.

The father of five said the exhaustion has hit an all-time high. He said trying to keep up with his children, who range from 2 years old to a high school student, is becoming more and more difficult. It’s one of the main reasons why he recently asked for a kidney on social media.

“I wouldn’t be asking if I didn’t have my kids. That’s why I am doing it. If it was just me then I would. . . just take the course and go with it, but my kids are young and I really want to be around for them and do things with them and stuff like that,” Lamm said.

No one in Lamm’s family is a donor match. He said he is desperate to find a donor as he begins his fourth year of dialysis.

“The transplant center when you first get on they ask if you have any living donor options which I didn’t and they recommended that you ask around. I was like, ‘really, you go ask people for a kidney, that’s kind of crazy.’ I didn’t do it for a long time. I didn’t feel comfortable with it, but now, that time keeps going it’s becoming that I need to do it for my kids,” Lamm said.

Lamm has been on the kidney transplant list for about a year. It took him two years to get healthy enough to be put on the list. He said if he does not get a new kidney soon, he may be forced to do dialysis five to seven days a week. He said he is hopeful someone will answer his call on social media.

“If that is something you are willing to give a gift like that to somebody, that would be amazing. I would be very appreciative and I have done a lot of hard work to get to where I am at now,” he said.

If you are interested in learning more information about how you can help Lamm, he asked those who are serious about the process email him at shawn.lamm@yahoo.com.