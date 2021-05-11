Positive Connections: Friends University student sings national anthem at Royals game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) =- A Friends University student lived out her dream of singing in front of a Major League Baseball crowd on May 3.

Sam Scantlin prepares to sing the national anthem at the Royals May 3 game.

Sam Scantlin, a senior vocal performance major, performed the national anthem ahead of the Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Indians game.

“It felt wonderful to be a part of something in-person like a baseball game,” she said. “I loved having the opportunity to provide music for an event. The weather was beautiful. A wonderful night!”

Before the first pitch, Scantlin told KSN she planned to use her nerves and adrenaline to her advantage.

“I will definitely be nervous, but I hope my preparation will be good enough that I will be ready to go,” she said.

Scantlin started singing when she was 5 years old.

“I grew up singing in church and then I really liked it and I kept going through college,” she said.

The Riverton, Kansas native is the president of the Singing Quakers at Friends, the school’s collegiate choir since 1924. She is also part of the musical theater and the chapel band.

Sam Scantlin preforms at Friends University.

“I sing opera, so classical-type music, but I also love to sing jazz. I grew up singing gospel,” Scantlin said. “So all of the different genres I love.”

Scantlin has performed the national anthem at a variety of sporting and local events. However, she never dreamt of singing it on as big of a stage as the MLB until one of her teachers mentioned the opportunity earlier this year.

“My voice teacher actually shared a link on Facebook on how to audition, so I clicked on it. I actually ran right after his class and I went into a practice room and recorded myself singing it acapella and sent it off,” she explained.

About a month later, the Royals contacted her.

“It was really exciting. I was not expecting it. I don’t know. I didn’t know what to do,” Scantlin laughed.

Dressed to impress, Scantlin had a homerun performance. She said it’s a reminder to push yourself out of your comfort zone.

“I would just say don’t be afraid to go for all of those opportunities because you never know what’s going to stick. I wasn’t expecting to get to sing the national anthem at a Royals game,” Scantlin said.

After graduation, Scantlin plans to attend graduate school at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to pursue a master’s in vocal performance.