Positive Connections: From floor to bed — Wichita mom and her four children receive beds from strangers

WICHITA, Kan, (KSNW) – A Wichita family of five has beds to sleep on thanks to the generosity of strangers and the Genesis Foundation for Fitness and Tennis.

“It’s surreal, it’s very fulfilling, you know — my soul, my heart, everything is full right now,” said Monique Trigg, a Wichita mother of four.

Trigg, 27, and her children Abriella, 9, Kendrick Jr., 7, Roz Marie, 2, and Prince Tru, 1, recently moved to an apartment in south Wichita after staying at a domestic violence shelter for four months.

“I was fleeing from my abuser,” Trigg said. “We literally started over.”

Trigg said she was laid off from her job at Spirit Aerosystems around the same time she left her relationship. As a single mom, she decided to reach out for help.

“I received a call from the social worker at the school that said you know there was a program that helps children get beds,” Trigg said. “And we were in need and she said ‘hey, fill out an application and if you get a call, you get a call — what do you have to lose?’ I said, ‘absolutely nothing.'”

Trigg and her children were sleeping on the floor for weeks. “We would lay here at night all of us together on one little twin comforter set with three to four pillows and we would all just huddle up together,” she said.

That has since changed. The Genesis Foundation for Fitness and Tennis learned about the family’s situation and chose them as one of its Beds for Kids recipients.

“We reached out into the community and we found that several children in our community are living on the floor or they are sleeping on old dirty mattresses,” said Genesis Foundation for Fitness and Tennis Executive Director DeAnn White. “We believe fitness is key to youth and their growing and their development so we wanted to reach out and help kids.”

The Beds for Kids program provides mattresses, sheets, pillows, and blankets to children in need. The foundation donated three beds and bedding to Trigg and her children.

When Abriella and Kendrick Jr. were asked about their thoughts on their new mattresses, Abriella said, “It’s like sleeping on a cloud. “It makes me happy!” said Kendrick Jr.

Trigg echoed that feeling. “To go from the floor to a bed with sheets and covers and pillows the whole enchilada, you guys just you did it. you really did it!” she exclaimed.

Trigg continued, “To the people who made this possible I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart and anyone who is in my position and knows what it’s like to be a mother and not be able to help their kids would be nothing but grateful and appreciative of this gesture.”