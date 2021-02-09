Positive Connections: Kansas family lights up yard for frontline workers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hutchinson house is shining brighter than usual this February.

The Stone-Tallman family has swapped out their Christmas light display for a Valentine’s Day display.

“We just see it as another opportunity to give back to the community,” said Weston Stone-Tallman.

Weston said he and his family started taking down their holiday display in January when he got a notification on a Facebook group he is part of.

“Some of my fellow lighting fanatics started to pledge to keep their lights on in January in support of healthcare workers,” he explained.

The Stone-Tallman’s took it a step further.

“That’s where the idea of having a Valentine’s Day display came, and yeah, we are excited to spread some more cheer,” Weston said.

Weston and his young son Jace set out to transform their lawn. They constructed hearts, changed their icicle light settings, and added pink and red decor.

“When Jace and I were out decorating the yard, we did have an elderly neighbor stop by, pull over and she pointed out, you know, that it really brightens her day when she comes by at night and sees our lights and that’s really what it’s all about,” he said.

“They (neighbors) can drive by and their kids can have something to look at and the healthcare workers too, they can have encouragement too,” said Weston’s wife Lacey Stone-Tallman.

The family plans to keep the Valentine’s Day display up through the month of February and possibly until St. Patrick’s Day.

“We already have plans in the works for a bigger and better display next year,” Weston said.

The display is located at 608 Idlewild Drive in Hutchinson. The family welcomes everyone to drive by and take in the lights.