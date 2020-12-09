Positive Connections: Kansas family remembers late dad through hay bale art

CALDWELL, Kan. (KSNW) – Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Santa. What do all three have in common? Hay bale versions of the three are spreading cheer in a Kansas field.

Parents Pam and Rod Lungren and their three daughters. Courtesy: Lungren Family.

“Our family has always followed the Chiefs even when they were having their struggles in early years,” said mom Pam Lungren.

Pam, her late husband, and three daughters started turning bales into art about 25 years ago.

“It was kind of a project for daddy and the girls where they would kind of dream up something they could do with hay. Since we were farmers it was something we could do,” Pam explained.

Their first piece was two bales stacked on top of one another and painted to look like a snowman; a snowman they named Snowy.

Meet Snowy, the first Lungren family bale art from 1996. Courtesy: Lungren Family

“When we look back now it looks kind of prehistoric compared to what we are doing now,” Pam laughed.

Pam said every year their creations get more intricate. They have built Mickey Mouse, Thomas the Train, an angel and farm animals.

“We have paint. There is fabric involved. Sometimes there is metal framework that has to be welded together. It just really depends on what the design is,” she said.

The Lungren family tradition has become a holiday attraction. People from all over travel to see their latest work.

“It’s fun. Yesterday, we were finishing, doing a few finishing things and there were people driving by honking or they are stopping. They had kids out there getting their pictures taken by it. It’s every year,” Pam explained.

Pam said her late husband, Rod, would be proud.

“Rod’s famous quote was, ‘you know if I can make somebody smile and chuckle as they drive by then it has all been worth it,'” she said.

Rod Lungren lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in February of 2019. Since then, Pam, her girls and their children have made it their mission to keep Rod’s memory alive.

“It’s pretty amazing. It’s as big a deal now as it was when their daddy was here. It was always a big deal for Rod, but it’s an even bigger deal now and the girls want their kids to be involved, so we are passing that down through the generations,” Pam said. “He is grinning ear-to-ear. He is very, very proud of his children.”