Positive Connections: Peabody donut lady wowing tastebuds with unique recipe

PEABODY, Kan. (KSNW) – A donut made out of mashed potatoes? A Peabody woman is using a decades-old recipe to raise money and spread joy.

“I think they taste good, but everyone has their own opinion,” said Marilyn.

Marilyn Jones, 88, has called Peabody home for 60 years. She’s been whipping up what she calls Spudnuts for 70 years. It wasn’t until 2020 when Jones started sharing her delicious treats with the town.

“Our whole idea was to raise money for the Sunflower Theater,” Jones explained.

The Sunflower Theater dates back to the early 1920s. There is a renewed effort in town to restore it and turn it into a community art gathering space. Jones’ donuts were a hit at a recent fundraising event.

“It’s always a feeling of satisfaction that you have something they want to eat,” she said.

The KSN crew was lucky enough to taste the Spudnuts fresh out of the fryer during the KSN Summer Road Trip.

That’s where we met one of Jones’ donut tasters, Grady.

“I take the donuts and I take the holes out,” the 11-year-old laughed as he munched on one.

Grady told KSN he gets paid in donuts rather than money for the work he does for Jones. He, like many people trying her treats, was just delighted to have a fresh, homemade snack made from love.