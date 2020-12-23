Positive Connections: Wichita family lights up neighborhood with holiday display

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fifteen thousand lights, a Santa inflatable, a train, and a flying pig. A Wichita family is wowing its neighbors with a holiday display unlike any other.

“It’s like whoa that’s crazy!” said Nathan Boyd. “I kind of like the absurdity of like how much there is crammed in there.”

Nathan Boyd, his five siblings, and his parents have lived near 13th and Main Street for nearly two decades. His family has always enjoyed Christmas. However, their love for decorating really took off about five years ago.

“I tell you the game changer was when the LEDs came out,” explained Dad Richard Boyd.

Richard is a long-haul truck driver. He spends most of the year on the road.

“When I go home, I generally go home for a week and that is five or six times a year,” he said.

Richard tries his best to take a bulk of his vacation in early November and in December. Why?

“He just likes spreading it, spreading Christmas,” Nathan said.

The Boyd family does not waste any time when it comes to decorating. Their holiday display goes up the day after Halloween.

“My dad just likes being over the top,” laughed Nathan.

Mom Kathy Boyd said this is her family’s way of spreading some joy.

“It’s been a rough year for a lot of people,” said Kathy. “People need this kind of distraction or just something to do that has nothing to do with anything else going on around us.”

She said if she can make one person smile as they drive by then all of the hours they spent putting up the lights is worth it.

“If it’s something that helps somebody remember what’s normal that’s good,” Nathan said.