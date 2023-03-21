The Phoenician Salon and Day Spa Owner, Jaimie McComas, provides “Brows of Hope” to a client (KSN Photo)

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson salon has helped women going through cancer treatment feel like themselves again since 2019.

The Phoenician Salon and Day Spa Owner, Jaimie McComas, took a class about 10 years ago with the American Cancer Society. She learned different skills to help women feel their best when going through cancer treatment and used those skills through her salon.

McComas said when that program was discontinued, she reached out to the Cancer Council of Reno County to create ‘Brows of Hope.’

Only Reno and Ellis Counties have programs like this, according to the Cancer Council of Reno County Director of Patient Care, Ashley Thompson.

“It just makes me feel better,” said Brows of Hope participant Kim Mclain.

Mclain said she started feeling sick in October 2022.

“I went ahead and went to the doctor, and turns out that it was uterine cancer,” said Mclain.

At that moment, her life changed.

She underwent a full hysterectomy in November and then began chemo and radiation.

After starting treatment, her hair began to fall out.

“I try to look at it with a good attitude. You know it is what it is. I have to deal with it, and it always helps to have a good attitude,” said Mclain.

She later learned about the Cancer Council of Reno County after attending one of her appointments in Wichita.

The council helps people and families affected by cancer through different kinds of services, such as financially, mentally, and physically.

‘Brows of Hope’ is just one of the ways the council helps those fighting cancer.

Mclain said she was unsure how she would feel going back to work without her hair, so she decided to check out the wigs.

“Thought I’d feel better. You know people wouldn’t look at me as much if I had hair,” said Mclain.

“The biggest thing for women is losing their eyebrows and their eyelashes. They don’t know who to turn to,” said The Phoenician Salon and Day Spa Owner, Jaimie McComas.

McComas has helped about 40-50 women since 2019 with one on one makeup and wig classes.

“The women usually come in very sad, don’t really want to be here, and by the time they are done, they are excited they want to go out to dinner with their husband go see their friends,” said McComas.

She said it’s rewarding to see their smile at the end of the class.

From temporary eyebrow tattoos to fake eyelashes, McComas wants to help in any way she can.

“Put a little happiness back in somebody that is going through something that they can’t avoid,” said McComas.

Mclain said it makes her feel her best.

“I haven’t looked like this in a long time,” said Mclain.

Mclain has one more round of chemo at the end of March.

She plans to return to work in April and will use her new skills to feel her best.

This program is available to Reno County residents receiving treatment. They get a bag of makeup and can try out a wig if they’d like, along with the class.

It’s funded through donations to the Cancer Council of Reno County.

You can learn more about the council’s services here.

