SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Shannon’s Stars Twirlers in Salina put Kansas on the map, representing Team USA at the World Baton Twirling Championship 2023 in England.

“We take a lot of pride in representing our community as well as our state and the United States,” club director Shannon Meis said. “We were part of Team USA, and to be able to bring that back to our community that supported us along the way.”

The team took the national title for the Junior Show Twirl Accessory core in 2022, qualifying them for Worlds. Qualifying had always been a goal for the team.

Meis says this is the first team from Kansas that has ever qualified for Worlds.

Not only did the team qualify for Worlds, but they took home the gold, winning first place.

“It was an absolute rush,” twirler Emily Streeter said. “It was so cool to go out and just hear everyone chanting USA and knowing everyone was there wanting the best for us.”

“When they played the national anthem, and the girls were on the podium, and the United States flag is raised, it was just an incredible, incredible feeling,” Meis said. “One that we will never ever forget.”

Jenna Sperling is one of the twirlers on the team and says she always watched Worlds on her phone, never expecting to someday be on the other side of the screen.

“When I found out that I was going to Worlds, I did not think it was real,” Sperling said. “I thought maybe it was a mistake. There was no way that I, Jenna Sperling, was going to Worlds. It took a lot of time, spending time on that one routine definitely brought us closer than ever before. I mean every day we practice for nationals, but Worlds was definitely something different. We definitely got a lot more close and definitely learned so many more lessons together, and I think that was definitely a special moment for us.”

“This is something I never even thought was possible for us,” Streeter said. “Because like, we’re from Kansas, it’s not something we think of. But we’re small but mighty.”

One of the twirlers on the team, Callan Hall, qualified individually as a three-baton twirler and took home sixth place in the world. She has been twirling since she was four and has dreamt about this since she was little.

“After I came back from my first nationals, I wrote in the bottom of my journal that I wanted to qualify for Worlds,” Hall said. “And when I wrote it, it was definitely a far-stretch goal that I really never thought I would actually get, but you know, it was a goal to work toward.”

When she found out she qualified, Hall cried tears of joy.

There are 22 women on their qualifying team. Meis says one thing she takes a lot of pride in is that they tied the different abilities together at their studio to create their qualifying team rather than borrowing from another studio.

The team says they felt all of the love and support from all the way across the world, and the experience gave them a new meaning to the word team.

“The cool thing about being there was everybody from the USA was cheering you on whether they were from your state or all the way across the country,” Hall said. “We’re one big team.”

Meis says it is something special they will cherish forever.

“We were standing up there on that podium and listening to the national anthem play for us,” Hall said. “It was a feeling I’ll never forget.”

Meis says the best part was all of the things the experience taught them.

“We learned what hard work is, we learned about working together, we learned about support from the community and about bringing something back not only to our studio but being part of something larger than what we are being part of, the United States twirling team representing the entire United States,” Meis said.