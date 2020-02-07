Texas to Kansas: Marketing CEO trades career for farming

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Texas businesswoman has traded in the city for the country.

Olivia Hayse, 31, her husband and two children, ages 5 and 12, moved to Kansas from New Braunfels, Texas in 2017.

“A couple of years ago it was dubbed the second fastest-growing city in the nation,” Hayse said.

The Hayse family now lives on about 20 acres of farmland situated in the outskirts of Derby. They have goats, chickens and pigs.

“We were just looking for a slower pace of life and that’s exactly what we got out here,” Hayse said. “I home school my kids here. We are raising our own food here. I work from home and my husband works from home.”

Why the drastic change of pace?

Hayse and her husband both excelled in marketing careers while in Texas.

Hayse owned her own marketing company. She had high hopes of growing the business beyond the Longhorn State.

However, the booming business took a toll on Hayse’s family life.

“I didn’t want to give half of myself everywhere, so when I noticed that my family was taking the back burner to the business that’s when I just, we kind of, shifted our priority of everything,” Hayse explained.

Hayse and her husband searched for the right property in Texas for more than two years.

“We had several real estate deals in Texas that just fell apart in the craziest ways,” she said.

That’s when Hayse’s husband mentioned moving to his home state of Kansas.

“Once we started looking at what was available, there was really no looking back,” she said.

After about two years in Kansas, the Hayse family has grown to appreciate the simple things in life like spending time with family and friends and raising their children in a healthy and faith-filled environment.

“We just want to have a home base. We want to make good food, have good conversation and have healthy land for our kids and their kids,” Hayse said.

What now?

Hayse and her husband run Hayse Marketing, a digital marketing business, from their home.

Hayse also blogs about life as a homesteader on her site The Mama Marketer. She hopes her story will empower other women to accomplish their life goals.

