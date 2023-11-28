Tune into KSN News at 10 for this week's Positive Connections!

VICTORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Victoria, Kansas, woman is living out her dream job, one key at a time.

Each Sunday, music fills The Basilica of St. Fidelis, also known as the Cathedral of the Plains in Victoria.

Behind the chords is Kathy Dreiling-Amerin.

“We were started on piano at the age of 5,” said Dreiling-Amerin, the Basilica of St. Fidelis liturgist, choir director, pianist, and organist.

Kathy Dreiling-Amrein playing at the Basilica (KSNW Photo) The Basilica of St. Fidelis (KSNW Photo) Kathy Dreiling-Amrein playing at the Basilica (KSNW Photo) Kathy Dreiling-Amrein playing at the Basilica (KSNW Photo)

For many years, her dad served as choir director. She sang for his choir and played piano and organ at the church starting in 1971 during her seventh-grade year and continued through school.

“Music is just, oh, I don’t know what I would do without music,” said Dreiling-Amerin.

In 1986, she first took over as the St. Fidelis’ choir director for her dad after her dad suffered a brain aneurysm. She said he wouldn’t take it back but did sing in her choir.

Courtesy: Basilica of St. Fidelis & Kathy Dreiling-Amrein

Courtesy: Basilica of St. Fidelis & Kathy Dreiling-Amrein

Courtesy: Kathy Dreiling-Amrein

Kathy’s dad directing the choir (Courtesy: Kathy Dreiling-Amrein)

Eventually, her career took her away from home to different parts of Kansas, teaching students about the arts and sharing her gift.

“Wherever I lived, the first thing I would do is go to the Catholic Church and ask if they need an organist,” said Dreiling-Amerin.

Kathy Dreiling-Amrein shares photos of her over the years playing at the Basilica (KSNW Photo)

During her 41-year teaching career, she played at churches in Hays, La Crosse, Wichita, and many more towns.

“There are not enough organists and people around, pianists even,” said Dreiling-Amerin.

About 10 years ago, she got the chance of a lifetime: working in her home church.

“It’s my dream job. I retired in 2020. I always said I want to work full time at the church,” said Dreiling-Amerin. “I go to other churches, and I am so lucky to have this church and have grown up in this church.”

Kathy Dreiling-Amrein playing at the Basilica (KSNW Photo)

Kathy Dreiling-Amrein’s music binder (KSNW Photo)

Basilica (KSNW Photo)

She said music can help mentally, emotionally, and educationally.

“She is very integral to the worship service,” said Father Jim Moster, Basilica of St. Fidelis.

She helps guide worshippers as they devote time to God.

“Kathy’s part in that is she studies those scriptures which are given to us by the church, and she selects music that supports those themes,” said Father Moster.

It’s something Kathy appreciates as the years go by.

“My mom always taught us God gave us so much, and if we can’t spend one hour a week in his home, we don’t appreciate what we have,” said Dreiling-Amerin. “One hour, well, of course, I spend two to three hours a week, but I can give back to all the great things I got from God. You know my music came from God.”

The historic church fills with praise each week.

“The people, of course, are what make it,” said Father Moster.

With song drawing people to the core of worship.

“It makes me feel good I was brought up with it, and I want to carry it on,” said Dreiling-Amerin.

An opportunity she gets every Sunday.

Kathy plans to play and sing in her church as long as she is alive. She wants to keep the arts alive for the younger generation.

