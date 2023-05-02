WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita couple is bringing unexpected joy to people dealing with medical issues and other hardships in life.

For about three years, Nancy Bradfield and Clint Bradfield travel across Kansas with their non-profit, Rosie’s Snuggle Bunnies.

“We tried to look at ways that we could help and give back,” said Clint.

“We are based on faith and would like to give back the love that is given to us, and this is one way that we can serve that is unique, that is different,” said Nancy.

The non-profit has Rosie the Rabbiter. She is a 4-year-old, 15-pound Flemish Giant therapy rabbit.

Rosie’s Snuggle Bunnies used to have another rabbit, Miss Cleo, who was certified but passed away at the end of January.

They added another rabbit, Radar, who is waiting to be certified. He is not old enough yet, as the rabbits have to be a year old to be certified.

The rabbits are certified through Pet Partners, a therapy animal program.

“Being exposed to different noises and animals and wheelchairs and things like that to make sure she is not going to run or jump or scratch,” said Nancy.

The couple traveled about 5,000 miles last year to hospitals, nursing homes, veteran affairs, and anywhere people asked for the bunnies to visit.

KSN Photo

“It’s just a connection that animals have with people,” said Nancy.

Helping to bring “hoppiness” to kids like Cooper Holloway, an eighth grader from Abilene.

“It was crazy just to see how big the rabbits are,” said Holloway.

He’s recovering from a traumatic brain injury he got in football practice last Fall.

“I was hit on the right side, and I lost feeling from the neck down and was sent to Wesley Hospital,” said Holloway.

He met Nancy, Clint, Rosie, and Miss Cleo, who help him as he heals.

KSN Photo Courtesy: Nancy Bradfield Courtesy: Nancy Bradfield Courtesy: Nancy Bradfield Courtesy: Nancy Bradfield

“I think it just brightened up my whole day,” said Holloway.

“He’s a pretty special kid,” said Nancy.

The Bradfields said it’s a different kind of therapy but is meaningful.

“Being war veterans and things that we didn’t know how they would react to bunnies. It was pretty amazing to see how they just lit ’em up,” said Clint.

“Most times, they will just pet, and we will talk about their noses always going up and down their long eyelashes and their big ears,” said Nancy.

KSN Photo

Now, they are hoping to reach more people.

“The need is out there, and we want to grow this,” said Nancy.

The non-profit is looking to add more rabbits to the mix, volunteers, and build a bunny barn.

They are searching for land near Wichita to build the barn and started fundraising.

A poker run will be held in September to help raise funds.

You can learn more about the non-profit here.

