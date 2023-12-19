WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A holiday staple in New York City, the Radio City Rockette Christmas Spectacular, features someone familiar with Wichita. Rockette Stevie Mack grew up in Wichita, and this is her third year dancing in New York City.

“My mom is actually a dance and music teacher, and she always told me that the day I was born, she prayed that I would be tall enough to be a Rockette,” Mack said.

Mack started dancing at 3 years old and grew up dancing and doing theater in Wichita.

She always knew she wanted to dance professionally, and becoming a Rockette was her dream job.

“That was my dream,” Mack said. “I always knew I wanted to be a Rockette. So I studied really hard in tap ballet and jazz through college and, you know, to get my skills up and my training up.”

Then, she went to Pace University and did the Rockette’s conservatory.

“Learn the choreography, learn what it’s like to rehearse, you know, six hours a day, six days a week,” Mack said. “And so, through both college and the Rockettes conservatory, that prepared me to take on this job.”

Mack began auditioning as soon as she could at age 18. She auditioned seven times before making the team.

In 2021, she got the call that changed her life.

“I remember that day like it was yesterday. It was such a special day,” Mack said. “I remember getting that phone call that I got the job, and it changed my life. Really, it really did.”

She says it is a dream come true.

Rockette Stevie Mack on Oct. 27, 2021: The Radio City Rockettes pose in different locations throughout Radio City Music Hall in New York City (Courtesy: MSG Entertainment)

“I get chills thinking about it,” Mack said. “Just to know that all my hard work was worth it, to know that, you know, every dance class I took, every lesson I took was worth it in that moment. It paid off. It was really special.”

Mack says she feels lucky to have grown up in Kansas and is thankful for the community that supported her.

“Wichita is such a great arts community. I feel so blessed to be a part of it,” Mack said. “I always felt so encouraged to pursue my talent and felt just it was a place a safe space to try and explore but also that they encouraged me to go for my dreams.”

Mack says it is tough but rewarding.

The Rockettes (Courtesy: MSG Entertainment)

The Rockettes (Courtesy: MSG Entertainment)

The Rockettes (Courtesy: MSG Entertainment)

The Rockettes (Courtesy: MSG Entertainment)

“It’s magical, and to have that ability to spread Christmas joy and to give the audience members something to look forward to and hope and joy, it’s super cool,” she said.